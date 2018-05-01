Feluda’s ‘Topshe’ Remembers His Manik Jethu – Satyajit Ray

What is your fondest memory from the shoots?

I remember we were in the studio and shooting. Feluda was lying on the bed, there was a scorpion on the bed and it was moving towards Feluda. I was supposed to see that and shout. Then Feluda would get up and put a glass on top of the scorpion and I was supposed to kill that scorpion.

This is where I got really worried.

I asked, “With my foot I’ll smash it?”

He said, “Yeah. Or pose as if you’re smashing it.”

I thought that posing would not create the right kind of body language, so I actually did it. And after that, I got really nervous!

Manik Jethu (Ray) the said – “Arre? You really did it? Great. You are a really brave boy.

I was so happy because someone called me a brave boy and I think that is how Ray connected with his young actors.