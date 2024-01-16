'Discuss and Disagree, But Why Ban?' Asks Singer TM Krishna on 'Annapoorani' Row

In a recent opinion piece, you talked about the 'Bollywoodisation' of literature festivals in India. Could you please elaborate on that?

Let me be very clear: it's not about people from various fields of activity, including cinema, being part of a literature festival. But what is a literature festival? Is it just a conclave where people are just expressing their opinions? A literature festival is about books, it's about ideas, it's about thought, it's about conceptions of living. That's what literature is all about, it's about culture.

I think we need to be more specific about why we are inviting people. It may also be about pleasing a sponsor or getting enough footfall. Then how is it different from any other mass production? Does everything in life have to be a mass production? If you say yes, then 90 percent of the authors here have no role in society. Because not everyone is going to sell a million copies. But does that make their activity less important?

I understand the balance that needs to be struck and the economical logistics. I am not disagreeing. But of late, I am seeing lit fests popping up in places where nobody can go. They're for an exclusively invited audience, who talk to themselves! You also have lit fests where inane conversations happen, let me be blunt. That's for a conclave or a media gathering. This is 'Bollywoodisation'.

I am using 'Bollywoodisation' and not cinema; there's a difference. I have a problem with a new word, 'massification' – with the idea that that's the basis on which literature festivals are happening. It's getting to the point of being irrelevant.

And I am speaking as a writer; I am here at a literature festival; I am saying this because I am an insider. I am saying this because I am concerned, and it's not just to point fingers.