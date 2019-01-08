Watch: Taapsee Pannu’s Struggle to Stardom Journey

"Believe in yourself." Cliché? Yes! But that is actor Taapsee Pannu’s mantra for success. Taapsee celebrates her 36th birthday today (1 August).

An engineering graduate with no inclination towards acting, she made her debut with the 2010 Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam, directed by Raghavendra Rao (who also launched Sridevi).

After a few blockbuster films down south, all her films tanked at the box office, and she was labelled as 'bad luck'. Directors stopped casting her because they thought the film would not make money. But that didn’t undermine her confidence. She didn’t give up and went on to prove that she is not just talented but also a ‘bankable’ actor.