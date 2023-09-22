‘Here To Have a Talk’: Sudhir Mishra on Navigating Politics in Reel vs Real Life

A doyen of the Hindi film industry, Sudhir Mishra is known for making political and social commentary through his films, without mincing words.

In his latest success Afwaah, Mishra questions the ease with which unverified fake news spread on social media can end up destroying lives, while also making a commentary on the trend of lynching in India.

For a filmmaker who has made films like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Chameli, addressing real-life social and political issues, it was interesting to meet the man himself to ask him how he would use cinema to tackle recent on-the-ground issues like the recent violence in Haryana’s Mewat and Nuh on which he said, if asked, he would be happy to screen Afwaah there and have a discussion around the film and the themes it touch.