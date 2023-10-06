Sikkim Floods: Gangtok Safe But Affected by Fuel Price Hike, Vegetable Price Cap

Early warning by the disaster team and police in the wee hours of the night by patrolling, miking and sirens helped people to move to a safer place. We have heard people being begged by the police to vacate their houses in low-lying areas in the wee hours before the calamity. The sparse population of Sikkim and proactive warning by the authorities probably kept the death toll to a minimum, but the number of displaced and the road and infrastructure damage and loss of property are immense.

Thankfully, today, the 6th is a bright sunny day, and we doctors in the hospital are mobilising workforce and materials to aid the relief camps. We are hoping that the situation soon becomes better.