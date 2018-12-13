Flight to Fame: How B-Boy Star Arif Became ‘Flying Machine’

“In 2015, Red Bull BC One India happened, and I always wanted to be the first winner. It’s like I grew up watching this, so I want to be here. From 2012-2015, I won almost every competition that I participated in. So the Red Bull guys gave me a wildcard entry. I got a chance into the Top 16. When I got the news, I was like, ‘This is it! This is do or die’. I won the first BC One in India.”

Arif Chaudhary, B-boy