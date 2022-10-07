"Settle Us Outside the Valley," Says a Kashmiri Pandit Who Never Left Srinagar

"Even today, there's trouble brewing in Kashmir," laments Sanjay Tickoo, sitting inside a heavily-guarded Hindu temple in the heart of Srinagar.

The president of the Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti, Tickoos' is one of the 808 resident Kashmiri Pandit families- community members who braved the targeted killings of 1990s, while nearly three lakhs fled for the fear of their lives.

But why did Tickoo and other Kashmiri Pandit families decide to stay back? that's a question that still haunts him.