Ambedkar’s Foot Soldiers: Marching With the Bhim Army A band of young Dalits in UP is fighting oppression. The Quint tells its story through documentaries and reportage. Aman Sethi & Esha Paul Short DoQs Updated: Watch the story of a band of Dalits on a mission to end caste atrocities in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: The Quint/Esha Paul) | (Photo: The Quint/Esha Paul)

The Great Chamar,



Village Gharkoli

Welcomes You

When The Quint first visited Uttar Pradesh’s Gharkoli in September last year, this signboard had been reinstalled at the entrance of the village.

The board had earlier sparked a caste riot, and from its ashes rose the Bhim Army. This band of Dalits has pledged to end caste oppression in western UP’s Saharanpur.

What sparked the riots and how did the saga of violence unravel? What is it like to be a member of the Bhim Army? And what is the intriguing story behind the creation of Bheem Shakti detergent powder?

The Quint visits the Ground Zero of the strife and marches alongside the Bhim Army.