Is Congress MP Shashi Tharoor ‘Anti-National’? Let’s Find Out

Congress MP and former union minister, Dr Shashi Tharoor, is ready, yet again, to take on the monolithic ideas of India and Hinduism through his latest book, The Battle of Belonging: On Nationalism, Patriotism, And What It Means To Be Indian.

In this candid interview with The Quint, Tharoor responds to many of the oft-repeated charges levelled at him. To begin with, Tharoor states that he is extremely patriotic and his rejection of British nationality—which he’s entitled to by birth—is a testimony of that. He also makes a case for his faith—Hinduism—and explains how there is no contradiction in being a good Hindu and being a good Indian.

Tharoor has often been accused of taking advantage of his faith for political gains when it suits him. He responds by asserting that he’s a practising Hindu and he likes to keep his faith private unless there are expectations from his constituents to partake in community events.