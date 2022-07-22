'Shamshera' Review: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera' Is Boring and Predictable

So, while the film opens in 1871, the music and motions all belong to the contemporary kitschy Bollywood. Revenge and revolt prove to be the leitmotif of the story. Central to the action is Shamshera, who is the leader of the Khameeran tribe and fights to give his people a better life. Deceit and treachery at the hands of the British push them to unspeakable horror and torture.

The slimy and conniving Daroga Shudh Singh, remarkably played by Sanjay Dutt in the film, keeps the imprisoned innocent tribals as slaves. When Shamshera’s efforts fall short we have his son Balli step in. Both are played by Ranbir Kapoor and he never misses a beat. This is why watching Shamshera tires us out and also makes us sad.

Ranbir has astonishing hold mining the weariness and fury with the grace of a consummate actor, while everything around him disintegrates. The blaring background score subsumes everything and this in addition to the fact that the plot isn’t even a sliver here.