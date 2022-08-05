'Why Ask Someone's Religion?' Young India's Take on Secularism

That's the simple philosophy of 13-year-old Vinita from Chennai. Just like her, many more children spoke to us about the multiple religions followed in India. But what we found common in their answers was how everyone is the same and religion is just a label. Peaceful India is all they want.

In a country like India where religion is a crucial part of our culture, we have over time witnessed animosity between religions. And now when we talk about 'religion,' it is usually accompanied by words like hatred, riots, and communal violence. The religion that taught us to be kind to others is now being used to ignite violence.

To find out how collective communal hate in the name of religion is affecting the kids, The Quint spoke to young Indian minds under the age of 17.