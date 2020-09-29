Here’s the Confirmed List of Celebs Taking Part in 'Bigg Boss 14'

BIGG BOSS 14 CONFIRMED LIST: Celebrities who are entering the Bigg Boss house

Locked in our homes for the past six months, our lives have been nothing less than a Bigg Boss show. But the good news for Bigg Boss fans is that they will now have the pleasure of watching the show that starts from this weekend.

We know that you are eagerly waiting for the names of the celebrities who will be taking part in the fourteenth season. Well, the wait is over as we bring to you the confirmed list of participants for Bigg Boss 14.

Shehzaad Deol

Shzaad Deol in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

He is a model who became popular with the reality show Ace of Space. Thanks to Shehnaaz Gill from last year, the makers of Bigg Boss have realised that a face from Punjab can work wonders for their TRPs - so welcome Shehzaad Deol.

Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya is here to help you recall the Indian Idol singer.

Rahul Vaidya, naam toh suna hoga. And for people who have forgotten him, that's exactly why he is coming to Bigg Boss to help you recall the Indian Idol star, who was hailed as the next Sonu Nigam.

Jaan Kumar Sanu

Will Jaan Kumar Sanu's career take off post Bigg Boss?

Jaan Kumar Sanu will be there to prove that nepotism se koi Kumar Sanu nahi ban sakta hai. Yes, Kumar Sanu's son will be in the Bigg Boss house.

Nishant Singh Malkhani

Do you think Nishant will find love in the Bigg Boss 14 house?

Nishant Singh Malkhani was seen in the TV show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. In an interview he had reportedly said "I haven't watched Bigg Boss ever. I didn't ever get what the point of doing Bigg Boss was." Well, ironic enough since Nishant will very much be a part of the show.

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli is a famous face in Tamil and Telegu film industry.

Among the ladies there's Nikki Tamboli, a popular face in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. Born and brought up in Maharashtra, Nikki is also a model who's hoping to reach bigger heights post her appearance in Bigg Boss.

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin to create some fireforks in the Bigg Boss house.

And finally there's Jasmin Bhasin, who is a well-known face in the television world. People loved her and her rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni in Khatron Ke Khiladi. She is apparently a straightforward person, so we can expect some fireworks in the Bigg Boss house.

Now that you know who to expect in the Bigg Boss house this year, we hope you will have a great time.