Salman, Dutt Treated With Dignity Despite Serious Charges: Konkona

Despite Serious Accusations, Salman Khan & Sanjay Dutt were Treated with Dignity says Konkona Sen Sharma

Alankrita Srivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is streaming now on Netflix, and the filmmaker cannot be happier about its OTT release. Her last film went through quite a number of hurdles when it came to the CBFC. Talking to The Quint, Alankrita said,

Meanwhile, one of the protagonists Konkona Sen Sharma spoke about her character Dolly and how she as an actor perceives her characters.

The duo also spoke about the depiction of women empowerment on screen.

Speaking about Rhea Chakraborty's case, Konkona agreed that if it was a man in her place he wouldn't have been treated the way s"he was.

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.