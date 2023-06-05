‘Remember Train Accidents When Congress Was in Power’: Rahul Gandhi in New York

Gandhi also praised the Indian-American community for the way they have lived in the US and said, “All the giants that have emerged from India, you can see that there were certain qualities that all of them possessed.

"Firstly, they searched for, represented and fought for the truth. Secondly, all these people were humble, and there was no arrogance in them. That is how Indians have worked in the US, and that’s why Indians are successful here," the former Wayanad MP said.

Gandhi made the remarks on the last day of of his six-day-visit to the United States, which saw the Congress leader travel to San Francisco, Washington DC and New York and make addresses at places like Stanford University in California and the National Press Club in Washington.