‘Dilip Kumar Helped Us’: Untold Tales by Babri’s Key Muslim Lawyer

Very few know that Zafaryab Jilani, key lawyer for the Muslim petitioners in the Babri Masjid dispute case, would have been born and brought up in Pakistan, had his father not had a change of heart after the Partition, in 1948.

"My father, Abdul Qayyum Jilani, was in the railway service. When the Partition took place, he went to Pakistan. He came back to India to marry in 1948... on his way back, my grandmother, who only had one child, said something to him, when he was at Malihabad. He changed his mind at the railway station and decided not to go back to Pakistan," Jilani said.