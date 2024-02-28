Himachal Pradesh Crisis, Battleground UP: 'Elections 2024' With Faye & Aditya
(Photo: The Quint)
The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress have partnered up ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with the Congress contesting on 17 seats, while SP and other parties of the INDIA bloc contesting on the remaining 63 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.
But will this alliance be able to put up a tough fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that holds over 60 seats in the state?
While the Congress managed to win three out of four seats in Karnataka, the BJP got the remaining one seat. In UP, the BJP bagged eight out of 10 seats, whereas the SP won the remaining seats.
However, the most interesting result was from Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh, where at least six of their MLAs voted for BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan, leading him to win the elections. This has set the stage for a no-trust motion in the state Assembly with rumours about the chief minister tendering his resignation, which he later denied. But what wrong for the grand old party in the state?
In our weekly special 'Elections 2024 with Faye and Aditya' leading up to the crucial Lok Sabha polls, Faye D'Souza and Aditya Menon sit down to delve deeper into the Rajya Sabha election results and SP-Congress alliance in Uttar Pradesh.
