Himachal Pradesh Crisis, Battleground UP: 'Elections 2024' With Faye & Aditya

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress have partnered up ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with the Congress contesting on 17 seats, while SP and other parties of the INDIA bloc contesting on the remaining 63 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

But will this alliance be able to put up a tough fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that holds over 60 seats in the state?