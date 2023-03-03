‘Intel Officers Asked Me To Be Careful’: Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge University

In a talk titled 'Learning to Listen in the 21st Century', Gandhi was addressing MBA students at the Cambridge Judge Business School in the UK on 28 February.
(Photo: Twitter)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the central government during his recent lecture at Cambridge University, alleging that several Indian politicians, including himself, were under surveillance using Pegasus spyware.
In a talk titled 'Learning to Listen in the 21st Century', Gandhi was addressing MBA students at the Cambridge Judge Business School in the UK on 28 February.
He further added, "This is a constant pressure that we feel. I’ve got a number of criminal liable cases registered against me for the things which, under no circumstances, be criminal cases. And that’s what we are trying to defend.”
Gandhi's lecture at the university was shared by Congress leader and former Prime Minsiter Manmohan Singh's ex-adviser Sam Pitroda.
“Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. The institutional framework which is required for a democracy … the Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilisation — these are all getting constrained. We are facing an attack on the basic structure of democracy,” he said.
Moreover, he said that during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir, a person kame to him and showed Rahul Gandhi ‘militants’ who were keeping a watch on him, adding, "I felt I was in trouble but nothing happened as I went there only to listen with no violence in me."
Gandhi is on a week-long visit to the United Kindom, where he will interact with representatives of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) – UK chapter and will also address an “Indian Diaspora Conference," reported The Indian Express.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)