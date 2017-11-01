Dravid Trolls Rajdeep When Asked About India’s Superstar Culture

Former India captain Rahul Dravid had a fitting reply, when senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai asked him if some of the cricketers have become bigger than the game, at the Bangalore Literature Festival on Sunday.

Dravid said that in the core most cricketers are humble people and also told Rajdeep, “It’s because of people like you that Indian cricketers become heroes.”

Dravid pointed out that cricketers are made big through satellite television.

The former batsman also said that he cringes at times when he reads Virat Kohli’s statements, but then he thinks that maybe Kohli is doing that to get the best out of himself.

Dravid said that it’s important for all players to be authentic to themselves.