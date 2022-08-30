'Bilqis' Presented a Snapshot of the India I Saw: Musician Rabbi Shergill

One morning in Mumbai, while travelling in an auto, grim thoughts of the murder of an Adivasi activist, Navleen Kaur, clouded Rabbi's mind. Navleen Kaur was stabbed 19 times and murdered in Mumbai's Thane in 2002.

They just didn't want to murder a person; the intent was to tear down their ideas, thought Rabbi, shaken by the brutality of the killing.

Belonging to a generation that saw the 1984 riots first-hand, he could no longer ignore the injustices that he witnessed around him. He wanted to take a snapshot of society at that point and write about the things that bothered him.