Israel Bombs Palestinian Refugee Camp in Gaza After Asking Them To 'Leave Home'

At least five Israeli air strikes ripped through Jabalia camp's bustling market area, reducing it to rubble. Israeli fighter jets bombed at least two buildings in the centre of the market, killing at least 50 people, according to Gaza's Ministry of Health.

"This time was actually the closest to my house and the loudest. For a moment I thought it was our neighbour's house that was hit. I was laying on my bed and writing to a friend who had texted to check up on me. All I could say to him after the crazy raids was, 'Thank God I'm still alive,'" Asmaa Tayeh, a young writer in the camp told Al Jazeera.