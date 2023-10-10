Israel Bombs Palestinian Refugee Camp in Gaza After Asking Them To 'Leave Home'

Palestinians in Beit Hanoun, a densely populated area in northeast Gaza, woke up on 9 October 2023, to text messages and audio notes from the Israeli forces telling them, "Leave your homes and head to the city centre."
'It's a massacre that no one imagined could happen,' a resident told Middle East Eye in the aftermath of Israel's sudden air strike on Gaza.
At least five Israeli air strikes ripped through Jabalia camp's bustling market area, reducing it to rubble. Israeli fighter jets bombed at least two buildings in the centre of the market, killing at least 50 people, according to Gaza's Ministry of Health.
"This time was actually the closest to my house and the loudest. For a moment I thought it was our neighbour's house that was hit. I was laying on my bed and writing to a friend who had texted to check up on me. All I could say to him after the crazy raids was, 'Thank God I'm still alive,'" Asmaa Tayeh, a young writer in the camp told Al Jazeera.
Within minutes of the attack, emergency vehicles rushed to the market. Screams of victims and and sirens of ambulances filled the air. But the air strikes damaged and blocked the streets, making it difficult for ambulances and relief teams to reach those in need.
The Jabalia camp is home to three schools run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). These schools have turned shelter for hundreds of displaced families. Over 20,000 Palestinians have sought refuge in 44 UNRWA-run schools.
Israel's recent air strikes on Gaza comes after Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise assault on Israel, on 7 October 2023, killing at least 900 Israelis and injuring 2,500. This amid constant tension and several wars between Israel and Hamas since Israel, along with Egypt, blockaded Gaza strip, in 2007.
