Racism Killed Nido Tania, Don’t Let Others Die

On Nido’s death anniversary, it’s perhaps time to accept that racism does exist in India. It may not be overt but people from Africa and north-east India face racism on a daily basis. So here’s something 22-year-old Stephanie Nkiruka Nwakanobi wants to say.

She’s a Nigerian born in New Delhi. She has studied in Delhi schools and goes to a college in Greater Noida. In this video, she is addressing racism in India, in Hindi.