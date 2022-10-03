Yeh Jo India Hai Na | Who Says ‘Muslims Not Allowed’ At Garba Events?

Camera: Athar Rather

Maidan mein Garba, Party Hall mein Garba, Mumbai ke marine drive pe Garba, Even Local Trains mein Garba!!

Clearly, Yeh Jo India Hai Na, here, all of us, each one of us Indians is taking part in the Garba fever across the country.

But, one minute. Is it all of us? Take a look at this video. Why was this Muslim man beaten up by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal members at a garba event in Ahmedabad? Why was he and 3 other Muslim men chased away from this garba event?

In Indore, Bajrang Dal workers removed 7 Muslim men from a garba event, and handed them to the police, who then actually arrested them!

Again, why? When did attending a garba festival event become against the law for India’s Muslims?