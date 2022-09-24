'There Cannot Be a Hitler in India': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

"Everyone talks about the world market, but only India talks about 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. Not only this, but we also work towards making the world one family," he said.

He emphasised that India's concept of nationalism is different from other concepts of nationalism, which are either based on religion or one langue or the common self-interest of people.

He said diversity has been part of India's concept of nationalism since ancient times and "for us, different languages and different modes of worshipping god is natural."