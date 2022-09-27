To Prevent ‘Love Jihad,’ MP Govt Orders Garba Organisers to Check ID Cards

The Madhya Pradesh government has asked Garba organisers to check the identity cards of people before allowing them entry into the dance pandals, days after a state minister claimed such events had become a means of "Love Jihad."

"Navratri, the festival of worship of Maa Durga, is the centre of our faith. In a bid to maintain peace and harmony on such a holy occasion, the organisers have been instructed to provide entry in the Garba events only after checking the ID cards," state Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters on Tuesday, 27 September.

Traditional Garba dance events are organised during the nine-day Navratri festival which started from Monday, 26 September.