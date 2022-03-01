'Would Hide if a Police Van Passed': Assam Woman's Horrors of Citizenship Battle

Das said that her husband is differently abled and worked at a brick factory to make ends meet.



"Every time we went to the court, they asked for more documents. After several dates, we thought we didn't have any more documents to show, so what do we tell them? I cried but my husband took a loan, and we gave money to the police and others. There was a time we felt nothing more will happen," she said.

Das said that the case has pushed her family into more financial crisis.

"Just after appearing for his class 10 exams, my son started working in a brick kiln. He saved money and gave it to me on the dates of my hearing. We spent around Rs 1.5 lakh, even in this condition. We also had to give some money to the lawyer. I used to clean other people’s houses. The entire family started earning, and we took three loans from the Bandhan Group of Rs 20,000 each," she said.

"My sons are still working. They work more and get less salary because of a lack of education," Das added.