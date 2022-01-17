Allah Doesn't Listen: Assam Woman Declared 'Foreigner' Recalls Detention Horrors

The case scarred Bhanu emotionally and drained her family financially as they had to sell off their farm to gather funds to fight the case.



"My whole family was never involved in any legal case. My whole family is Indian, and I was called a Bangladeshi. How can one live in this world?" she asked.

Bhanu said that although free, she is now a "beggar".

"We fought the case and won. Yet, I had to spend 2 months at the detention centre. We had to spend so much money on the case. The people who are inside and suffering, nobody listens to them. The government doesn’t care. They keep praying to Allah but even the gods don’t answer their prayers. I have been released, but I am a beggar now. I have no money left," she said.

Bhanu's husband said that the authorities at the detention camp demoralised them.

"The authorities at the detention centre asked me to approach the high court. They would say things like "she may stay inside for at least six months to a year. They were trying to scare us. I told them that we had the Foreigners Tribunal verdict in our favour first, then why should she stay at a detention centre for so long? They would just say that it’s the government's decision," he said.

Bhanu lashed out at the government and the tribunal.

"The government authorities, don’t they have their own families? They kept us imprisoned like animals. Why should we vote for this government?" she asked.