Ranjan Gogoi's Book Reveals Why He Should Have Recused Himself From NRC Case

Sadly, former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi's legacy as a CJI and a judge do not make for good reading.

His new book, 'Justice for the Judge' and his attempts to defend his actions during its promotion, do not really change any of this.

There is nothing in the book that mitigates the impropriety of the way he handled the sexual harassment allegations against him, or addresses the specific problems in his approach to cases the government had an interest in including the Rafale, Alok Verma (CBI Director) and Kashmir habeas corpus cases.

Without anything meaningful to engage with, there is little to be said about the book that hasn't already been said in the 'report cards' of his tenure that he is so offended by.