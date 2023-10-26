Women's Reservation Bill: Is it a 'Yay' or 'Nay' From Delhi?

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

On 20 September, the 128th Constitutional Amendment Bill, known colloquially as the Women's Reservation Bill, was passed in the Lok Sabha. A day later, it was passed in the Rajya Sabha. The bill promises 33 percent reservation of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The Quint spoke to students at Delhi University's North Campus to find out what their take is on the Women's Reservation Bill.