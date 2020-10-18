Women Should Get Opportunity to Lead: Entrepreneurs Talk Politics

Video Editor: Rahul Sanpui
Video Producer: Hera Khan
'Politics is in the air in Bihar", said a woman entrepreneur of Bihar.
Many women in the poll-bound state are running successful startups. At the same time, they are also facing numerous problems. So, what are their grievances against the government?
The Quint holds a chaupal with women entrepreneurs of Bihar on a range of issues, including start-ups, women safety and opportunities in politics.
Janak Kishori, the proprietor of Manachi Food Products, talks about her struggle when she stated her new venture.
“Initially when I started my mushroom business, people called me crazy... Initially, people don’t take women entrepreneurs seriously.”Janak Kishori, Proprietor, Manachi Food Products
Richa Rajput Mriganka, founder of an NGO called Kedar House, urges the government to "give more responsibilities to women".
Another woman, Usha Jha, who is the owner of Petals Craft and the President of Bihar Women's Industry Association, said:
“The government should find a way to commercialise art and craft and create more jobs instead of just awarding these artists.”
These women also feel that women should get more opportunities to lead rather than just be a part of politics.
Talking about their expectations from the 2020 Bihar Elections, these women had a list of things they want from the government.
While some women demanded that there should be increase in women participation in politics, others desired that the government should consider women safety as its first priority, and that corruption should end.
Others felt that the government should support and promote agriculture-based industries, and that the system should be made to act promptly.
