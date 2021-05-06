Who Is Responsible For COVID Vaccine Shortage, SII or Government?

The CEO of SII, Adar Poonawala in an interview with Times UK has said that he has been in pressure for providing the vaccine and has been threatened for the same. In another interview with The Financial Times, he says that it was the government’s responsibility for the shortage of vaccine. The orders were placed ‘very late’ with him. The government’s policy was not clear and hence the blame has been put on him. The funds were also provided on 28 April.