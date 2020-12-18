What If You Show Side Effects of COVID-19 Vaccine? Govt Has a Plan

A very logical question, isn't it? While the end of the pandemic is finally in sight, as India gets ready to kick-off the vaccination programme, there are many who are saying, 'Vaccine leke kuch ulta-seedha ho gaya toh? (What if something goes wrong after taking the vaccine?)’

First, side effects are common in most vaccines – and most vaccines come with these warnings. So, if you are hearing about side effects, IT'S NORMAL.

AND if something happens, the government is preparing a plan for it at each vaccine site. Before taking you through the plan, let's address some common questions.