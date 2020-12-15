Who Will Get the COVID Vaccine First in India? All You Should Know

“Who will get the COVID-19 vaccine first in India?” is a question everybody is asking. While countries like the UK and the US have kicked off their vaccination drives, Serum Institute of India's (SII) Adar Poonawalla has made 2021 look hopeful by saying that COVID vaccination in India is likely to begin by January 2021.



Good news! That's next month! BUT, does that mean you and I can get the vaccine in a month? Not necessarily!

The government has set up National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration, or NEGVAC, to come up with a plan to identify priority groups across states, and they will decide on the following aspects.