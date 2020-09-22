Watch: Preity Zinta & Team KXIP Dance at Gayle’s Birthday Bash

Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma
Chris Gayle, Preity Zinta and players of Kings XI Punjab shake a leg and party hard at the Universe Boss' 41st birthday celebration.
As Gayle cut the cake, his KXIP mates sang him the birthday song. Music and dance followed as they slowly got into the party mood.
The team kept their spirits high and celebrated at their hotel even though they lost their season-opener versus the Delhi Capitals in a Super Over finish on Sunday.
Published: 22 Sep 2020,11:20 AM IST