Bengaluru Couple Falls in Love While Being Stuck in Traffic, Netizens React

Couple fell in love during Bengaluru traffic jam
(Photo: The Quint)
They say matches are made in heaven, but perhaps not all of them! Some are made in a traffic jam—courtesy: Bangalore. In a post that has gone viral on Twitter, a man shared a story of how him and his wife fell in love because of a traffic jam.
According to the user, he was dropping her off (they were just friends at this point), but got stuck in traffic due to the construction at Ejipura flyover. As they were both hungry, they decided to take a different route and chose to eat dinner out. That's where they fell in love. Since then they've dated and have even gotten married, but the Ejipura flyover is still under construction!
The post has gone viral for obvious reasons. This is how netizens reacted:
