Watch: Army Personnel Form Human Chain, Rescue People Stranded in Nainital Flood

Visuals of Army personnel rescuing people stranded in Nainital, Uttarakhand, amidst the incessant rain has been doing rounds on social media.

The visuals posted on Twitter show soldiers of the Indian Army forming a human chain on roads that are inundated in gushing water, in order to allow stranded people to be rescued.

The raging flood has damaged the houses, trees, and other infrastructures in the city.