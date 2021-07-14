Firings, Clashes: Violence at UP Block Election Exposes State's Law and Order

From the filing of nominations on 8 July to voting on 10 July, UP's Block Panchayat elections were marred by mayhem all along.

But 'unaware' of these incidents, leaders – from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath – celebrated the victorious results. BJP bagged over 600 seats, while SP won around 100 seats out of the total 825 seats.

Unnao, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Pratapgarh, Chandauli, Amethi, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Firozabad- all were engulfed in violent events. But those who were demanding President's rule after the post-poll violence in West Bengal, are now silent on the chaos in Uttar Pradesh's elections.