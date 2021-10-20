Watch: Amid Uttar Pradesh Rains, IAF Airlifts Trapped Villagers From Pilibhit

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier on Tuesday, 19 October, issued a flood alert in Pilibhit and Lakhimpur Kheri as the water levels increased in the Sharda river.

IMD also said that the state had recorded more than average post-monsoon rain in the last 48 hours. About 34 districts in northern Uttar Pradesh besides Lucknow received heavy rainfall in the month of October.

The temperature in Lucknow came down to 20 degree Celsius over the last two days because of the heavy showers. The rain has also damaged the agricultural crops delaying the harvest.

IMD announced that very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall will likely be in Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, and Sambhal.