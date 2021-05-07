COVID Vaccine Patent Waiver Could be Game Changer: Amitabh Behar

The US government’s decision to support a temporary waiver of COVID-19 vaccine patents and intellectual property rights is being touted as a “historic” decision.

At a time when India is reeling under a severe second surge, this is an extremely significant move as mass productions of vaccines could speed up inoculation drives in each of those countries, which haven’t been able to fully vaccinate their populations yet.

“It’s not easy to estimate in how many weeks or months we can see an amplified production of vaccines, but this move could be a game changer,” says Amitabh Behar, CEO of Oxfam India.

The US throwing its support behind the proposal that was pitched by India and South Africa at the WTO earlier in October 2020, certainly gives a momentum to the rallying calls by advocacy groups and the WHO for vaccine equality, but there are still hurdles in the way.