Kanpur Gang Rape: Cop, Son Booked for Conspiracy to Murder, Rape

Sub-inspector Devendra Yadav (posted in Kannauj) has been booked for conspiracy to murder a rape survivor’s father, while his son, Deepu Yadav, has been booked on charges of gang rape and abduction in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.
Three policemen of Sajeti Police station, where the case was registered on 9 March, were also suspended and an investigation is being conducted.
The preliminary report by the Ghatampur circle officer suggests the beat in charge is guilty of mishandling the gang-rape case, his colleagues of failing to avert the hit-and-run on the highway that killed the survivor’s father.
On 10 March, the survivor’s father was hit by a speeding truck near the health centre where his 13-year-old daughter was undergoing a medical examination. The police is still looking for the truck and the driver in question.
The prime accused in the gang rape, Golu Yadav, was arrested on 10 March, while the son of sub-inspector Deepu Yadav was tracked down on 11 March.
The inspector’s elder son, Saurabh, who is accused of threatening the family, is still on the run.
According to the complaint made by the survivor’s father (now deceased), the 13-year-old was returning from the fields around 7 in the evening, where she’d gone to collect fodder, when she was abducted by the accused Golu and Deepu Yadav. They took her to a secluded spot and took turns to rape her. She somehow managed to escape the clutches of the accused and returned home late at night.
The next day, when the family were heading towards Sajeti Police Station to lodge a complaint, the elder son of the inspector, Saurabh Yadav threatened them of dire consequences. According to the complaint, Saurabh mentioned that no one can touch them as their father is a daroga.
