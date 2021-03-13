Kanpur Gang Rape: Cop, Son Booked for Conspiracy to Murder, Rape

On 10 March, the survivor’s father was hit by a speeding truck near the health centre where his 13-year-old daughter was undergoing a medical examination. The police is still looking for the truck and the driver in question.

The prime accused in the gang rape, Golu Yadav, was arrested on 10 March, while the son of sub-inspector Deepu Yadav was tracked down on 11 March.

The inspector’s elder son, Saurabh, who is accused of threatening the family, is still on the run.