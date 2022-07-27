Ukraine's Wartime Moms, Part 3: Being a Pregnant Refugee During War

Video Producers: Priyali Sur & Aparna Singh

Ivanna was seven months pregnant when Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022. To save her baby, she decided to leave her motherland, where she wanted to give birth and raise her child, and relocated to the neighbouring country. Four days later, she was on a bus to Poland.

We talked to Petro, Ivanna's husband, and Ivanna, who were visiting a hospital in Krakow for the latter's medical check up.

Petro told me that it was very difficult for Ivanna to cross the border on the bus. "It took two days," he said.