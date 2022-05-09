U2 Members Bono & The Edge Perform at a Bomb Shelter in Kyiv

U2 band members Bono and The Edge showed their support for Ukraine by performing at a bomb shelter in Kyiv. As per a post by the band's official social media, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky invited the Irish rock singer and the lead guitarist to perform in the country.

The duo performed for 40 minutes at the Khreshchatyk metro station to show their solidarity to Ukraine, while the country is being invaded by Russia.