On Sonia Gandhi’s Birthday, Her Journey from Italy to 10 Janpath

Immediately after Sonia took over the leadership, Congress saw major victories in Assembly elections of Rajasthan, New Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh (which back then included Chhattisgarh too). But all was not well within the ranks of the party.

Senior Congress leaders like PA Sangma and Sharad Pawar quit the party. Unperturbed by these setbacks, Sonia looked down south for a new ally – none other than Subramanian Swamy! He played mediator between Sonia and J Jayalalithaa, and they joined hands to topple the coalition government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Although Vajpayee was able to come back to power in 1999, Sonia had proven her mettle as a seasoned politician.