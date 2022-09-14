This Kashmir Village Has a School and Madrasa Under One Roof

Madrasa Director Mohammad Kasim said, "In 2003, this area used to be affected by terror, there was neither educational facility for children nor was there a system of employment here.

"When terrorism subsided a bit, the people of the area built this building here for the education of the children and opened a madrasa on one floor and an English medium school on the second floor."

The special thing is that poor and orphan children are also being educated here. There are some children who have no one in the world, said Kasim.

Those children are getting free education along with the facility of living here. The people of the village are helping them in every way according to their status, some give clothes for them, then some ration is reached, so that their future can be made better, as per the madrasa director.