'Hung Me Upside Down, Beat Me Up': Man Accuses UP Police of Custodial Torture

A truck driver named Anirudhpal, has alleged that the police at Uttar Pradesh's Etah station "severely tortured" him with "third degree" treatment, when he lodged a complaint about a robbery that took place at a highway in the district.

"Instead of taking action on the basis of my complaint, police harassed me. They passed current in my private part. I was hung upside down, and beaten up. They tied up my mouth with a cloth and poured water," Anirudh told The Quint.