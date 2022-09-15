'Hung Me Upside Down, Beat Me Up': Man Accuses UP Police of Custodial Torture

Truck driver Anirudh has alleged that he was subjected to severe custodial torture by the UP police.
(Photo: The Quint)
Video Producer: Aparna Singh
Video Editor: Rajbir Singh
A truck driver named Anirudhpal, has alleged that the police at Uttar Pradesh's Etah station "severely tortured" him with "third degree" treatment, when he lodged a complaint about a robbery that took place at a highway in the district.
"Instead of taking action on the basis of my complaint, police harassed me. They passed current in my private part. I was hung upside down, and beaten up. They tied up my mouth with a cloth and poured water," Anirudh told The Quint.
Responding to the allegations, Etah Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Dhananjay Singh said, "Circle Officer (City) has been ordered to investigate the matter and submit a report immediately. If the allegations are true, action will be taken against the policemen."
Truck drivers Anirudhpal and his friend Vijaypal had gone from Lucknow to Etah on the night of Friday, 9 September for loading their vehicle.
It is alleged that on Saturday, 10 September, when both Anirudhpal and Vijaypal were sleeping in their truck at around 11 pm, unknown persons robbed four batteries from the vehicle. Besides, the mobile phones of the two men and and a total of 5,000 rupees were also robbed.
When Anirudh called helpline number 112 to report the incident, police arrived at the spot. "After learning about the incident, they took me and my friend in custody," Anirudh said, adding, "We were taken to the police outpost, where the outpost in-charge Vipin Bhati and four of his associates severely beat us."
On Sunday, 11 September, at around 11 am, police allegedly used their private vehicle to admit both Anirudh and his friend Vijaypal to a hospital for treatment.
