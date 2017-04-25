Bade Ghulam Ali Khan’s Repertoire Will Leave You Stunned

The legendary Hindustani classical vocalist Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan was born in Kasur village (now in Pakistan), on 2 April 1902. Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, who belonged to the Kasur Patiala Gharana, is often referred to as the Tansen of the modern era.

His stunning repertoire of music will impress any music aficionado. The legendary singer spent his last days in Hyderabad, where he passed away on 25 April in 1968.