The Inside Story of Surgical Strikes by the Officer Who Planned It

Lt Gen Dua was the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the area when Uri attack took place. Talking to The Quint, he said that he was anguished by the loss and that it was the last straw for an army that had suffered multiple attacks that year.

In this new book, India’s Bravehearts: Untold Stories From The Indian Army, published by Juggernaut, the officer mentioned in detail the events that transpired after the attack.

“When the defence minister arrived, I was struck by the simplicity of the man. But I had to say no to his wish to go to Uri. The operation was still in progress and it was not safe for the minister to be there,” he wrote in the book.