‘Terrorists Could Have Attacked Us’: Doctor Recalls Operating on Ajmal Kasab

(Photo: The Quint)
Video Editor: Mohd. Irshad Alam
"They (the terrorists) could have attacked us and consumed cyanide," recalls Dr Shailesh Mohite. Thirteen years after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Mohite, former forensic head, Nair hospital, remembers operating on terrorist Ajmal Kasab.
Mohite said that news on a speculative gang war was quickly confirmed as a terrorist attack and he received a call from the hospital. “I got a call from the hospital that two terrorists were brought in. One was dead, the other was alive,” says Dr Mohite.
The uncertainty about the location of a terrorist strike was dreadful. When Mohite reached the trauma centre of the emergency ward, he saw a dead terrorist and the other one was alive.
Mohite also said that extra caution had to be exercised while operating on the terrorists as they could have consumed a cyanide capsule and tried to kill themselves.
Along with handling the grieving families, the hospital team also had to assist the police officers as recording the medical evidence was significant in this case.
