No Way: Residents on Renaming Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar

BJP leader Raja Singh had said if his party comes to power, they would change Hyderabad’s name. Arun Dev Hyderabad old city. | (Photo courtesy: Wikipedia/Vivekanand Pokala) News Videos BJP leader Raja Singh had said if his party comes to power, they would change Hyderabad’s name.

(Editor’s Note: This story was first published on 1 December, 2018 and is being republished from The Quint’s archives in the light of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s remark to change the name of Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar.)

Shakespeare once said, ‘what’s in a name’, but in Hyderabad, the name is everything. Just weeks before the official announcement of the Telangana Assembly Elections, BJP leader Raja Singh had said if their party is voted to power, they would rename Hyderabad.

He said Hyderabad would be rechristened as Bhagyanagar, which he claimed was the erstwhile name of the city. Singh also said the names of Secunderabad and Karimnagar would be changed.

“Earlier, Hyderabad was known as Bhagyanagar. In 1590, Quli Qutub Shah came and changed Bhagyanagar to Hyderabad. At that time, many Hindus were attacked, many temples destroyed. In Telangana, BJP will win a majority and then our first aim will be developing the state and second will be renaming Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar,” he said.

A Political Gimmick?

However, when The Quint asked the people of Hyderabad what they thought of the proposal, the answer was a resounding no. “That’s not a prime concern. That should not be the prime concern. Because changing the name doesn’t change the standard of living of the people,” said a lawyer from Hyderabad. Chanakya, a software engineer, said the proposal was a political gimmick. “They are trying to replicate what they did in Uttar Pradesh,” he said. However, both agreed that in case the name is changed, they might get used to it.

Bhagyanagar Biriyani?