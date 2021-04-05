On the Campaign Trail With BJP’s Swapan Dasgupta

One of the big things here in the rural parts are the mud houses. They may look very pretty from the outside, but the living conditions are very grim. People suffer a lot, especially during a storm or in the monsoon. The PM Aawas Yojana seeks to convert these into pucca houses. It’s a very important project along with the Jal Mission. Drinking water has been an issue, which is ironic considering that this place sees high rainfall. The water table has gone down, the village ponds are drying up.

Swapan Dasgupta, BJP’s Tarakeshwar Candidate