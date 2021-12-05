Debate: Are Indian Colleges Plagued by Student Protests?

The Quint's Editor-in-Chief Raghav Bahl chaired a debate on students' protests at a literature festival in Mumbai.
(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
Video Producer: Naman Shah
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
Students across the world have led powerful movements with their strong voices. India, too, has a long history of student protests, dating as far back as the movement to gain Independence for the country. Since then, student protests have featured strongly in the country's social and political fabric.
The 12th edition of Tata Literature Live! – a literature festival in Mumbai – organised a debate on the motion 'College Students Should Not Participate in Political Protests,' on 18 November. The debate was moderated by The Quint's Editor-in-Chief Raghav Bahl.
Author and journalist Hindol Sengupta, as well as noted columnist and founder of media website Churn, Shubhrastha, appeared for the motion in the debate, arguing against the student protests.
Meanwhile, Bombay High Court advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, as well as activist and author Gurmehar Kaur, argued against the motion.
"When I saw the subject, I was transported to my student days. I wonder if this subject would've been debatable in the 70s. Because in the 1970s, student politics and student activism and studies were one organic whole," said Raghav Bahl, opening the debate session.
Should educational institutions be used for 'political' protests that tend to become violent? Kerala High Court ruled that colleges and universities deserve the right to stop such activities. We are not talking about black flags being raised or poems being written, we are talking about political protests that plague most of our universities.
Part of the reason why people oppose student participation in public dissent is out of concern for students' safety. But why does the fear of arrest or charges arise in the first place?
Non-violent protests are perfectly constitutional. It is important that students ensure that the protests are non-violent in all circumstances. But it is even more important for the state to be non-violent as well. Students should be able to oppose state action that cross this line in any form.
In order for students to understand nationalism, beyond the classroom lectures, they should hit the ground in villages and understand the folk songs of different regions before making up their mind about nationalism.
My law college, Government Law College in Mumbai, was set up in the 1850s during the colonial period and its motto was 'Let Nothing Evil Enter'. By 'nothing evil', the college administration were worried about political protests. They didn't want law students and lawyers protesting because they knew how dangerous that could be for the existence of the British regime in India.
The administration is always worried about the students who protest. The student movements of the 1970s were cited as a cause for the imposition of emergency.
