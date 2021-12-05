Debate: Are Indian Colleges Plagued by Student Protests?

The 12th edition of Tata Literature Live! – a literature festival in Mumbai – organised a debate on the motion 'College Students Should Not Participate in Political Protests,' on 18 November. The debate was moderated by The Quint's Editor-in-Chief Raghav Bahl.

Author and journalist Hindol Sengupta, as well as noted columnist and founder of media website Churn, Shubhrastha, appeared for the motion in the debate, arguing against the student protests.

Meanwhile, Bombay High Court advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, as well as activist and author Gurmehar Kaur, argued against the motion.